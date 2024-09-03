Which of these fatty acids has the higher melting point? Explain why.
a. Linolenic acid
b. Stearic acid
Draw the structure of glyceryl trilaurate, which is made from glycerol and three lauric acid molecules.
There are two isomeric triacylglycerol molecules whose components are glycerol, one palmitic acid unit, and two stearic acid units. Draw the structures of both, and explain how they differ.
Draw the structures of all products you would obtain by saponification of the following lipid with aqueous KOH. What are the names of the products?
Draw the structure of the product you would obtain on complete hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49. What is its name? Does it have a higher or lower melting temperature than the original triacylglycerol?
Tell how many different products you would obtain on hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49 if:
a. One double bond was converted to a single bond
b. Two double bonds were converted to single bonds
c. Three double bonds were converted to single bonds
d. All four double bonds were converted to single bonds