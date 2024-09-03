Skip to main content
Ch.23 Lipids
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 23, Problem 48

Is the reaction shown here esterification, hydrogenation, hydrolysis, saponification, or substitution?
Chemical reaction diagram illustrating triacylglycerol hydrolysis, showing reactants, products, and hydroxide ions.

1
Identify the functional groups and reactants in the reaction. Look for key features such as esters, alcohols, acids, or alkenes in the starting materials and products.
Determine the type of chemical transformation occurring. For example, esterification involves forming an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, while hydrolysis involves breaking a bond using water.
Check if the reaction involves the addition of hydrogen (hydrogenation), the breaking of an ester bond (saponification or hydrolysis), or the replacement of one group with another (substitution).
Analyze the reaction conditions provided in the image, such as the presence of catalysts, heat, or specific reagents, as these can indicate the type of reaction.
Match the observed transformation and conditions to the correct reaction type: esterification, hydrogenation, hydrolysis, saponification, or substitution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Esterification

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, typically involving the elimination of water. This process is characterized by the formation of a new carbon-oxygen bond, resulting in the production of an ester compound, which is often used in the production of fragrances and solvents.
Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen to unsaturated organic compounds, typically alkenes or alkynes, converting them into saturated hydrocarbons. This process is commonly used in the food industry to convert liquid vegetable oils into solid fats, such as margarine.
Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction that involves the breaking down of a compound by reaction with water. In organic chemistry, it often refers to the cleavage of bonds in esters or amides, resulting in the formation of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid or an amine, respectively. This reaction is crucial in biological processes, such as digestion.
