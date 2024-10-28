Textbook Question
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.
696
views
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.
The pancreatic proteases are synthesized and stored as zymogens. They are activated after the pancreatic juices enter the small intestine. Why is it essential that these enzymes be synthesized and stored in their inactive forms?
The net reaction for the urea cycle shows that three ATPs are hydrolyzed; however, the total energy “cost” is four ATPs. Explain why this is true.
Determine how many ATPs you would make if you consumed a tetrapeptide comprised of leucine, histidine, valine, and lysine. Have each member of your group take one of the four amino acids and determine the number of ATPs their amino acid would make and combine them to get the total.