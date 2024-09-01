Energy Cost in Metabolic Pathways

The energy cost in metabolic pathways refers to the total amount of energy required to complete a series of biochemical reactions. In the urea cycle, while three ATP molecules are directly hydrolyzed, the equivalent energy cost is considered to be four ATPs due to the energy required for the synthesis of intermediates and the regeneration of ATP. This concept highlights the difference between direct ATP usage and the overall energy expenditure in metabolic processes.