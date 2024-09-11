Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen
b. Nitric oxide
c. Collagen
d. Epinephrine
e. Stearic acid
f. Fructose
Name the four compounds within the citric acid cycle that the carbon skeletons of the glucogenic amino acid enter as.
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.
The net reaction for the urea cycle shows that three ATPs are hydrolyzed; however, the total energy “cost” is four ATPs. Explain why this is true.
Why might it be a bad idea to take large quantities of a single amino acid dietary supplement?
Determine how many ATPs you would make if you consumed a tetrapeptide comprised of leucine, histidine, valine, and lysine. Have each member of your group take one of the four amino acids and determine the number of ATPs their amino acid would make and combine them to get the total.