Diet soft drinks that are sweetened with aspartame carry a warning label for phenylketonurics. Why?
Ch.25 Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Chapter 25, Problem 45
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A glucogenic amino acid is one that can be converted into glucose through gluconeogenesis, while a ketogenic amino acid is one that can be converted into ketone bodies through ketogenesis. Some amino acids can be both glucogenic and ketogenic.
Recall the metabolic pathways: Glucogenic amino acids are metabolized into intermediates like pyruvate or citric acid cycle intermediates (e.g., oxaloacetate, α-ketoglutarate) that can be used to synthesize glucose. Ketogenic amino acids are metabolized into acetyl-CoA or acetoacetate, which are precursors for ketone body synthesis.
Identify amino acids with dual roles: Certain amino acids, such as isoleucine, phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan, have metabolic pathways that allow them to produce both glucogenic and ketogenic intermediates. For example, phenylalanine can be converted into fumarate (glucogenic) and acetoacetate (ketogenic).
Explain why dual roles are possible: The dual role of some amino acids is due to their ability to be metabolized into different intermediates depending on the enzymatic pathways and cellular needs. This flexibility allows the body to adapt to varying energy demands.
Conclude with an example: Yes, an amino acid can be both glucogenic and ketogenic. For instance, tryptophan can be broken down into alanine (glucogenic) and acetyl-CoA (ketogenic), demonstrating its dual metabolic role.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Glucogenic Amino Acids
Glucogenic amino acids are those that can be converted into glucose through gluconeogenesis. When the body requires glucose, these amino acids can enter metabolic pathways that lead to the production of glucose, which is essential for energy, especially during fasting or intense exercise.
Recommended video:
Ketogenic Amino Acids
Ketogenic amino acids are those that can be converted into ketone bodies, which serve as an alternative energy source when glucose is scarce. These amino acids are typically transformed into acetyl-CoA or acetoacetate, which can then be utilized in the production of ketones, particularly during prolonged fasting or low-carbohydrate diets.
Recommended video:
Dual Nature of Certain Amino Acids
Some amino acids, such as isoleucine, phenylalanine, and tyrosine, possess the ability to be both glucogenic and ketogenic. This dual nature allows them to contribute to both glucose and ketone body production, depending on the body's metabolic needs and the availability of other substrates, making them versatile in energy metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:33
Amino Acid Classifications Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question
547
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following biomolecules contain nitrogen?
a. Glycogen
b. Nitric oxide
c. Collagen
d. Epinephrine
e. Stearic acid
f. Fructose
583
views
Textbook Question
Name the four compounds within the citric acid cycle that the carbon skeletons of the glucogenic amino acid enter as.
595
views
Textbook Question
The pancreatic proteases are synthesized and stored as zymogens. They are activated after the pancreatic juices enter the small intestine. Why is it essential that these enzymes be synthesized and stored in their inactive forms?
520
views
Textbook Question
The net reaction for the urea cycle shows that three ATPs are hydrolyzed; however, the total energy “cost” is four ATPs. Explain why this is true.
877
views
Textbook Question
Why might it be a bad idea to take large quantities of a single amino acid dietary supplement?
635
views