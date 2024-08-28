What are the two major components of chromatin?

Copy the following simplified drawing of a DNA replication fork:
a. On the drawing, indicate the direction of synthesis of the new strand labeled A and the location of DNA polymerase on the strand.
Gln-His-Pro-Gly is the sequence of a molecule known as progenitor thyrotropin-releasing hormone (pro-TRH). If we were searching for pro-TRH genes, we would need to know what sequence of bases in DNA we should be looking for. Use the following boxes to indicate answers to parts (a)–(d).
a. What RNA sequence could code for these four amino acids?
What is the difference between a gene and a chromosome?
What genetic information does a single gene contain?
How many chromosomes are present in a human cell?
For the following molecule:
a. Label the three nucleic acid building blocks it contains.