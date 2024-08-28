Copy the diagram and use dotted lines to indicate where hydrogen bonding occurs between the complementary strands of DNA. What is the sequence of each strand of DNA drawn (remember that the sequence is written from the 5′ to 3′ end)?
Ch.26 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
What is the difference between a gene and a chromosome?
A gene is a specific sequence of DNA that contains the instructions for making a particular protein or RNA molecule. It is the functional unit of heredity.
A chromosome is a larger structure made of DNA and proteins that organizes and packages genetic material within the nucleus of a cell. Chromosomes contain many genes along their length.
Genes are located on chromosomes, and each chromosome can carry hundreds to thousands of genes depending on its size.
Chromosomes ensure the proper distribution of genetic material during cell division, while genes are responsible for coding the traits and functions of an organism.
In summary, a gene is a smaller, functional unit of DNA, whereas a chromosome is a larger structure that houses and organizes multiple genes.
Gene
A gene is a specific sequence of nucleotides in DNA that encodes instructions for building proteins or RNA molecules. Genes are the fundamental units of heredity and play a crucial role in determining an organism's traits. Each gene can vary in length and can be expressed in different ways, influencing various biological functions.
Chromosome
A chromosome is a long, thread-like structure made of DNA and proteins that contains many genes. Chromosomes are found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and are crucial for the organization and regulation of genetic material during cell division. Humans typically have 46 chromosomes, arranged in 23 pairs, which carry the genetic information inherited from both parents.
Relationship between Genes and Chromosomes
Genes and chromosomes are closely related, as genes are located on chromosomes. Each chromosome can contain hundreds to thousands of genes, and the specific arrangement of these genes on chromosomes is essential for proper genetic function and inheritance. Understanding this relationship helps clarify how traits are passed from one generation to the next.
