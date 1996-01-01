Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Density of non-geometric objects can be determined using water displacement.
Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example
A piece of unknown solid weighs approximately 0.045 lbs. When a scientist places it in a glass beaker the water level increases from 200 mL to 260 mL. What is the density of the unknown solid in g/mL?
If an irregularly shaped apple possesses a density of 0.96 g/cm3, what is its mass in milligrams? (The volume of the given cylinders are in mL).