Problem 1a
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
a. has a sour taste
Problem 1b
b. neutralizes bases
Problem 1c
c. produces H⁺ ions in water
Problem 1d
d. is named barium hydroxide
Problem 1e
e. is an electrolyte
Problem 2a
a. neutralizes acids
Problem 6f
Write formulas for each of the following acids and bases:
f. hypochlorous acid
Problem 7a
Identify the reactant that is a Brønsted–Lowry acid and the reactant that is a Brønsted–Lowry base in each of the following:
a. HI(aq) + H2O(l) → I-(aq) + H3O+(aq)
Problem 9b
Write the formula for the conjugate base for each of the following acids:
b. H2O
Problem 10a
a. HCO3-
Problem 10c
c. HPO42-
Problem 11a
Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases:
a. CO32-
Problem 11c
c. H2PO4-
Problem 13b
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid–base pairs in each of the following equations:
b. NH4+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇄ NH3(aq) + H3O+(aq)
Problem 15a
Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs:
a. HBr or HNO2
Problem 15b
b. H3PO4 or HSO4-
Problem 19
What is meant by the term reversible reaction?
Problem 27
In an acidic solution, how does the concentration of H3O+ compare to the concentration of OH-?
Problem 28
If a base is added to pure water, why does the [H3O+] decrease?
Problem 33d
Calculate the [H3O+] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH-]:
d. bile, 2.5 × 10-6 M
Problem 34a
a. baking soda, 1.0 × 10-6 M
Problem 35c
State whether each of the following is acidic, basic, or neutral:
c. drain cleaner, pH 11.2
Problem 37
Why does a neutral solution have a pH of 7.0?
Problem 38
If you know the [OH-], how can you determine the pH of a solution?
Problem 39c
Calculate the pH of each solution given the following:
c. [OH-] = 1 × 10-5 M
Problem 39f
f. [OH-] = 8.2 × 10-4 M
Problem 41
Complete the following table:
Problem 42
Complete the following table:
Problem 45a
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
a. ZnCO3(s) + HBr(aq) →
Problem 45b
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Zn(s) + HCl(aq) →
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
