GOB Chemistry
Acids and Bases
The pH Scale
2:04 minutes
Problem 39a
Textbook Question
Calculate the pH of each solution given the following: f. [OH⁻] = 8.2 x 10⁻⁴ M
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
1:31m
Master
The pH Scale Concept 1
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
