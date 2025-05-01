Problem 1a
Identify the solute and the solvent in each solution composed of the following:
a. 10.0 g of NaCl and 100.0 g of H2O
Problem 3
Describe the formation of an aqueous KI solution, when solid KI dissolves in water.
Problem 5d
Water is a polar solvent and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) is a nonpolar solvent. In which solvent is each of the following, which is found or used in the body, more likely to be soluble?
d. cholesterol (lipid), nonpolar
Problem 7
KF is a strong electrolyte, and HF is a weak electrolyte. How is the solution of KF different from that of HF?
Problem 9d
Write a balanced equation for the dissociation of each of the following strong electrolytes in water:
d. Fe(NO3)3
Problem 11a
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
a. acetic acid, HC2H3O2, a weak electrolyte
Problem 11b
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
b. NaBr, a strong electrolyte
Problem 11c
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: c. fructose, C6H12O6, a nonelectrolyte
Problem 13a
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
a.
Problem 13b
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
b. NH3(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq)
Problem 15d
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following:
d. 3 moles of CO32–
Problem 16d
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following:
d. 2 moles of Fe3+
Problem 17
An intravenous saline solution contains 154 mEq/L each of Na+ and Cl–. How many moles each of Na+ and Cl– are in 1.00 L of the saline solution?
Problem 19
An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl– and 15 mEq/L of HPO42–. If Na+ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na+ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?
Problem 21b
When Michelle's blood was tested, the chloride level was 0.45 g/dL.
b. According to TABLE 9.6, is this value above, below, or within the normal range?
Problem 23a
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:
a. A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.
Problem 23c
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:
c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.
Problem 27a
Use the following table:
A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.
a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?
Problem 28b
Use the following table:
A solution containing 80. g of NaNO3 in 75 g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.
b. How many grams of solid NaNO3 crystallized after cooling?
Problem 29a
Explain the following observations:
a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.
Problem 31c
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
c. BaCO3
Problem 31d
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
d. K2O
Problem 32b
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
b. Kl
Problem 35
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
Problem 37
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
Problem 38
What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH4O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?
Problem 39a
Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution
Problem 41c
Calculate the grams or milliliters of solute needed to prepare the following:
c. 250. mL of a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution
Problem 51b
A patient receives 100. mL of 20.% (m/v) mannitol solution every hour.
b. How many grams of mannitol does the patient receive in 12 h?
Problem 53
A patient needs 100. g of glucose in the next 12 h. How many liters of a 5% (m/v) glucose solution must be given?
Ch.9 Solutions
Back