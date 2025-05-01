Problem 96a
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C16 fatty acid, as
(1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
a. Palmitoyl CoA and FAD form α, β-unsaturated palmitoyl CoA and FADH2.
Problem 96c
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C16 fatty acid, as
(1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
c. Palmitic acid, CoA, and ATP form palmitoyl CoA.
Problem 97a
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or maltose
Problem 97d
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)
Problem 98a
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)
Problem 98d
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)
Problem 98e
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
e. α-ketoglutarate or fumarate in one turn of the citric acid cycle
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
