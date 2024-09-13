Enzymatic Reactions in β-Oxidation

The β-oxidation pathway consists of four main enzymatic reactions: oxidation, hydration, a second oxidation, and cleavage. Each step is catalyzed by specific enzymes, such as acyl-CoA dehydrogenase for the first oxidation, which introduces a double bond, and enoyl-CoA hydratase for hydration, which adds water to the double bond, facilitating the breakdown of fatty acids into acetyl-CoA.