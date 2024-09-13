State if each of the following processes release or require ATP:
g. activation of a fatty acid
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g:
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
d. Acetyl CoA goes through one turn of the citric acid cycle.
f. NADH + H+ is oxidized to NAD+.
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C16 fatty acid, as
(1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
c. Palmitic acid, CoA, and ATP form palmitoyl CoA.
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or maltose
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)