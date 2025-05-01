Problem 1b
Identify each of the following bases as a purine or a pyrimidine:
b.
Problem 2a
Identify each of the following bases as a purine or a pyrimidine:
a. guanine
Problem 7b
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
b. deoxycytidine
Problem 7d
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
d. cytidine monophosphate
Problem 8b
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
b. guanosine
Problem 9c
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. deoxycytidine monophosphate
Problem 10c
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. uracil
Problem 12
In the genetic disease uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency, symptoms include anemia, cardiac malformations, and infections. Draw the condensed structural formula for uridine monophosphate.
Problem 14
A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.
Problem 15
What nucleic acid subunits are connected in a phosphodiester linkage in a polynucleotide?
Problem 17
What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?
Problem 19
What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?
Problem 21
Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.
Problem 23
List three structural characteristics of DNA.
Problem 25
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
Problem 27d
Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:
d. C T G T A T A C G T T A
Problem 28d
Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:
d. A T A T G C G C T A A A
Problem 29
What is the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication?
Problem 31
What process ensures that the replication of DNA produces identical copies?
Problem 32
How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?
Problem 33
What are the three different types of RNA?
Problem 39
Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:
C C G A A G G T T C A C
Problem 44c
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
Problem 46
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
Problem 47
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?
Problem 48
Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?
Problem 49
What are the three steps of translation?
Problem 50
Where does protein synthesis take place?
Problem 51a
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU
Problem 51c
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
