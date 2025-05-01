Problem 3a
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. synthesis of lipids from glycerol and fatty acids
Problem 3d
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
d. digestion of proteins in the stomach
Problem 4a
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. digestion of fats to fatty acids and glycerol
Problem 4c
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
c. synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides
Problem 8
What is the purpose of digestion in stage 1?
Problem 9
What is the role of bile salts in lipid digestion?
Problem 10
How are insoluble triacylglycerols transported to the cells?
Problem 11
Where do dietary proteins undergo digestion in the body?
Problem 12
What are the end products of the digestion of proteins?
Problem 13a
Identify one or more coenzymes with each of the following components:
a. pantothenic acid
Problem 15a
Give the abbreviation for each of the following coenzymes:
a. reduced form of NAD+
Problem 17
What coenzyme picks up hydrogen when a carbon–carbon double bond is formed?
Problem 18.5
Why is ATP considered an energy-rich compound?
Problem 21
How is ATP used in the initial steps of glycolysis?
Problem 27a
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
Problem 28c
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate
Problem 30
What coenzymes are needed for the oxidation of pyruvate to acetyl CoA?
Problem 33
How does the formation of lactate permit glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions?
Problem 35
What are the products from one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Problem 37a
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
a. oxidation and decarboxylation
Problem 38c
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
c. hydration
Problem 40
What is the total NADH and total FADH2 produced in one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Problem 41b
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. How is the number of carbon atoms decreased?
Problem 41d
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. What are the decarboxylation reactions?
Problem 42b
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. What are the four-carbon compounds?
Problem 42d
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. In which reactions are secondary alcohols oxidized?
Problem 44
What happens to the energy level as electrons are passed along in electron transport?
Problem 47
How is NADH oxidized in electron transport?
Problem 50
How is the H+ gradient established?
Problem 53
How are glycolysis and the citric acid cycle linked to the production of ATP by electron transport?
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Back