Problem 1
What is a mole?
Problem 2
What is Avogadro's number?
Problem 11b
Calculate the molar mass for each of the following:
b. C3H6O3
Problem 12c
c. Fe(ClO4)3
Problem 17a
a. Al2(SO4)3, antiperspirant
Problem 22d
d. 0.145 mole of C2H6O
Problem 22e
e. 2.08 moles of (NH4)2SO4
Problem 35d
d.
Problem 38c
c. Sb2S3(s) + HCl(aq) → SbCl3(aq) + H2S(g)
Problem 39d
d. Al(s) + HCl(aq) → H2(g) + AlCl3(aq)
Problem 45c
c. Cr3+(aq) + 3e– → Cr(s)
Problem 49a
In the mitochondria of human cells, energy is provided by the oxidation and reduction reactions of the iron ions in the cytochromes in electron transport. Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:
a. Fe3+ + e– → Fe2+
Problem 55c
The chemical reaction of hydrogen with oxygen produces water.
2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g)
c. How many moles of H2O form when 2.5 moles of O2 reacts?
Problem 67a
Why do chemical reactions require energy of activation?
Problem 67c
Draw an energy diagram for an exothermic reaction.
Problem 68a
What is measured by the heat of reaction?
Problem 69b
b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
Problem 69c
c. The metabolism of glucose in the body provides energy.
Problem 70b
b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.
Problem 71a
a. CH4(g) + 2O2(g) CO2(g) + 2H2O(g) + 802kJ
Problem 73a
What is meant by the rate of a reaction?
Problem 75a
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
a. adding some SO2(g)
Problem 76c
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)
Problem 79c
d. number of moles in 10.0 g
Problem 80c
c. number of moles in 10.0 g
Problem 82d
Ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug in Advil, has the formula C13H18O2.
<IMAGE>
d. How many moles of ibuprofen contain 1.22 × 1023 atoms of C?
Problem 83a
a.
Problem 83b
b.
Problem 85a
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
Problem 85b
b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.
