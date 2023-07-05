Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesStoichiometry
Problem 55
Textbook Question

The chemical reaction of hydrogen with oxygen produces water. 2H₂(g) + O₂(g) → 2H₂O(g) c. How many moles of H₂O form when 2.5 moles of O₂ reacts?

