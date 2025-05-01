Problem 4e
State the number of electrons lost or gained when the following elements form ions:
e. Rb
Problem 10b
Write the symbol for the ion of each of the following:
b. barium
Problem 11a
Write the names for each of the following ions:
a. Li+
Problem 11d
Write the names for each of the following ions:
d. P3-
Problem 12b
Write the names for each of the following ions:
b. Sr2+
Problem 17e
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:
e. Al3+ and S2-
Problem 18b
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:
b. Ca2+ and S2-
Problem 20c
Write the symbols for the ions, and the correct formula for the ionic compound formed by each of the following:
c. sodium and phosphorus
Problem 24e
Write the name for each of the following ions (include the Roman numeral when necessary):
e. Au3+
Problem 28a
Write the symbol for the cation in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. FeCl2
Problem 36b
Write the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions:
b. sulfite
Problem 37c
Name the following polyatomic ions:
c. HSO3-
Problem 44d
Write the formula for the polyatomic ion and name each of the following compounds:
d. Fe(HCO3)3
Problem 59d
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:
d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)
Problem 65
Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?
a. from 0.0 to 0.4
b. from 0.5 to 1.8
c. from 1.9 to 3.3
Problem 69a
For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.
a. N and F
Problem 71b
Choose the shape (1 to 6) that matches each of the following descriptions (a to c):
1. linear
2. bent (109°)
3. trigonal planar
4. bent (120°)
5. trigonal pyramidal
6. tetrahedral
b. a molecule with a central atom that has four electron groups and three bonded atoms
Problem 74c
Complete each of the following statements for a molecule of H2S:
c. The number of atoms attached to the central S atom is _______.
Problem 75
Compare the Lewis structures of CF4 and NF3 Why do these molecules have different shapes?
Problem 76
Compare the Lewis structures of CH4 and H2O Why do these molecules have similar bond angles but different molecular shapes?
Problem 80
Why is CCl4 a nonpolar molecule, but is PCl3 a polar molecule?
Problem 86b
Identify the major type of intermolecular forces between the particles of each of the following:
b. MgF2
Problem 93a
How does the octet rule explain the formation of a magnesium ion?
Problem 93b
What noble gas has the same electron arrangement as the magnesium ion?
Problem 93c
Why are Group 1A (1) and Group 2A (2) elements found in many compounds, but not Group 8A (18) elements?
Problem 97b
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
b. Will a compound of X and Y be ionic or molecular?
Problem 97c
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
c. What ions would be formed by X and Y?
Problem 97d
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
d. What would be the formula of a compound of X and Y?
Problem 97e
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?
Problem 97g
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
g. Is the compound in part f ionic or molecular?
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
