Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Redox Reactions
Next problem
1:23 minutes
Problem 45
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction: c. Cr³⁺(aq) + 3e⁻ → Cr(s)
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:53m
Watch next
Master
Redox Reactions
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:53
Redox Reactions
Jules Bruno
498
7
01:01
Redox Reactions
Jules Bruno
318
02:17
Redox Reactions Example 1
Jules Bruno
332
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.