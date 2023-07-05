Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumRate of Reaction
0:54 minutes
Problem 76
Textbook Question

How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2NO(g) + 2H₂(g) → N₂(g) + 2H₂O(g) c. removing some H₂(g)

Verified Solution
clock
54s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:07m

Watch next

Master Rate of Reaction Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:07
Rate of Reaction Concept 1
Jules Bruno
42
02:09
Rate of Reaction Concept 2
Jules Bruno
25
1
00:29
Rate of Reaction Concept 3
Jules Bruno
13
1
02:03
Rate of Reaction Concept 4
Jules Bruno
15
01:49
Rate of Reaction Concept 5
Jules Bruno
9
01:02
Rate of Reaction Concept 6
Jules Bruno
4
02:16
Rate of Reaction Concept 7
Jules Bruno
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.