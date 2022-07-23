Skip to main content
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives Problem 30a
Chapter 1, Problem 30a

Write each of the following in scientific notation:
a. 0.024

1
Identify the decimal number that needs to be converted into scientific notation. In this case, the number is 0.024.
Determine the position of the decimal point and count how many places it needs to move to create a number between 1 and 10. For 0.024, the decimal point needs to move 2 places to the right.
Rewrite the number as a product of the adjusted number and a power of 10. After moving the decimal point, the adjusted number becomes 2.4. The power of 10 corresponds to the number of places the decimal point was moved, which is -2 (since the original number is less than 1).
Express the number in scientific notation using the format \( a \times 10^b \), where \( a \) is the adjusted number and \( b \) is the exponent. For this problem, the scientific notation is \( 2.4 \times 10^{-2} \).
Double-check your work to ensure the adjusted number is between 1 and 10 and the exponent correctly reflects the movement of the decimal point.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.024 can be expressed as 2.4 x 10^-2, where 2.4 is the coefficient and -2 indicates the decimal shift.
Scientific Notation

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the significant figures are represented in the coefficient. For instance, in the number 2.4 x 10^-2, both digits '2' and '4' are significant, indicating the precision of the measurement.
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Exponent Rules

Exponent rules govern how to manipulate powers of ten in scientific notation. When multiplying or dividing numbers in scientific notation, you add or subtract the exponents, respectively. Understanding these rules is essential for correctly converting and calculating numbers in scientific notation.
Solubility Rules
