Textbook Question
Evaluate each of the following:
c. 4 × (–2) + 6 = __________
1178
views
Evaluate each of the following:
c. 4 × (–2) + 6 = __________
Use the following graph for problems 1.23 and 1.24:
How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?
An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
b. 1500
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
c. 0.000 62
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
d. 360 000