Use the following graph for problems 1.23 and 1.24:
How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?
An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
a. 0.024
c. 0.000 62
d. 360 000
A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.