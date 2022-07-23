Textbook Question
An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
a. 0.024
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
b. 1500
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
d. 360 000
A container was found in Gloria's home that contains 140 g of ethylene glycol in 480 g of liquid. What is the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?