Textbook Question
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.
1421
views
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
a. 0.000 026
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
b. 650
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
d. 530 000
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
a. 0.072
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
b. 1440