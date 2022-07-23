Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 88c
Chapter 10, Problem 88c

Determine the pH for the following solutions:
c. [H3O+] = 0.0001 M

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for calculating pH, which is given by: pH=-log([H3O]). This formula relates the hydronium ion concentration to the pH of the solution.
Step 2: Identify the given value for the hydronium ion concentration, [H3O], which is 0.0001 M.
Step 3: Substitute the given value of [H3O into the pH formula: pH=-log(0.0001).
Step 4: Simplify the logarithmic expression. Recall that log(10^-4) simplifies to -4, so -log(0.0001) becomes 4.
Step 5: Conclude that the pH of the solution is equal to 4. This indicates that the solution is acidic, as pH values less than 7 correspond to acidic solutions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
53s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate alkalinity. The scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change represents a tenfold change in hydrogen ion concentration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale

Hydronium Ion Concentration

Hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) are formed when an acid donates a proton to water. The concentration of hydronium ions in a solution directly influences its pH. For example, a higher concentration of H₃O⁺ results in a lower pH, indicating a more acidic solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:52
Percent Concentrations Concept 1

Calculating pH

To calculate pH from hydronium ion concentration, the formula pH = -log[H₃O⁺] is used. This formula allows for the conversion of the molarity of hydronium ions into a pH value. For instance, if [H₃O⁺] = 0.0001 M, the pH can be calculated as 4, indicating an acidic solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
pH and pOH Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.

b. How does breathing into a paper bag help return blood pH to normal?

<IMAGE>

735
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:

e. H2CO3

1294
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:

a. H3PO4

826
views
Textbook Question

Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.

a. Which solution is more acidic?

1219
views
Textbook Question

Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0.

a. Which solution is more acidic?

1717
views
Textbook Question

A 0.205 M NaOH solution is used to titrate 20.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4. If 45.6 mL of the NaOH solution is required to reach the endpoint, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?

H2SO4(aq) + 2NaOH(aq) → 2H2O(l) + Na2SO4

1477
views