Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryAcids and BasesThe pH Scale
1:24 minutes
Problem 93
Textbook Question

Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0. (10.6) a. Which solution is more acidic?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:31m

Watch next

Master The pH Scale Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:31
The pH Scale Concept 1
Jules Bruno
689
2
01:35
The pH Scale Concept 2
Jules Bruno
521
2
02:42
The pH Scale Concept 3
Jules Bruno
597
1
01:21
The pH Scale Concept 4
Jules Bruno
529
1
03:15
The pH Scale Example 1
Jules Bruno
533
3
04:07
The pH Scale Example 2
Jules Bruno
512
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.