Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Properties Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include boiling point, melting point, density, and color. Understanding these properties helps in identifying substances and predicting their behavior under different conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:54 02:54 Physical Properties Concept

Boiling Point The boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals the external pressure surrounding the liquid, causing it to change into vapor. It is a critical physical property that varies between substances and can indicate molecular structure and intermolecular forces. For instance, ethane has a boiling point of -89 °C, which reflects its low molecular weight and weak van der Waals forces. Recommended video: Guided course 03:05 03:05 Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1