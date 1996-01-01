12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Problem 11.1f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
f. C₃H₇Cl
