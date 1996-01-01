12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
Problem 11.15d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:
d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rules for Naming Cyclic Alkanes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice