Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chapter 11, Problem 56c

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 2,3-dichloro-1-butene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain. The name '1-butene' indicates that the parent chain is butene, which consists of four carbon atoms with a double bond starting at the first carbon.
Step 2: Determine the substituents. The name '2,3-dichloro' indicates that there are two chlorine atoms attached to the second and third carbon atoms in the chain.
Step 3: Arrange the structure. Begin by drawing the four-carbon chain with a double bond between the first and second carbons. Use MathML to represent the structure: C1=C2-C3-C4.
Step 4: Add the substituents. Attach chlorine atoms to the second and third carbons. Represent this using condensed structural notation or line-angle formula.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the double bond is correctly placed, the chlorine atoms are attached to the correct carbons, and the structure adheres to the rules of organic nomenclature.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it a concise way to depict complex structures, especially in cyclic compounds.
Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure formed by the bonding of carbon atoms. These compounds can exhibit unique properties and reactivity due to their cyclic nature, and understanding their structure is crucial for accurately drawing their condensed or line-angle formulas.
