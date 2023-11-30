Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 25d
Chapter 11, Problem 25d

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d. Chemical structure diagram illustrating an alkene with a double bond and a branched chain.

Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., fluoro, chloro).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups or special naming rules that might apply.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other characteristics. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and hierarchy in nomenclature.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, which can include Lewis structures, skeletal formulas, or condensed formulas. These representations provide insight into the arrangement of atoms and bonds in a molecule. Accurately interpreting these structures is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name, as the name reflects the molecular structure.
