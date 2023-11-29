Textbook Question
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
b. is a gas at room temperature
758
views
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
b. is a gas at room temperature
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
c. contains covalent bonds
Match each of the following physical and chemical properties with ethane, C2H6 or sodium bromide, NaBr:
b. burns vigorously in air
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
a. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
c.
Draw the condensed structural formula for alkanes or the line-angle formula for cycloalkanes for each of the following:
c. heptane