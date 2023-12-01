Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 10a

Draw the condensed structural formula for alkanes or the line-angle formula for cycloalkanes for each of the following:
c. heptane

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of heptane. Heptane is an alkane, which means it is a saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms. The prefix 'hept-' indicates that the molecule contains 7 carbon atoms.
Step 2: Write the general formula for alkanes. The general formula for alkanes is CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. For heptane, n = 7, so the molecular formula is C7H16.
Step 3: Arrange the 7 carbon atoms in a straight chain. Since heptane is a straight-chain alkane, the carbon atoms are connected in a single continuous chain with no branching.
Step 4: Add hydrogen atoms to each carbon atom to satisfy the octet rule. Each carbon atom should form 4 bonds in total. Attach enough hydrogen atoms to each carbon to ensure this requirement is met.
Step 5: Write the condensed structural formula. In the condensed structural formula, group the hydrogens with their respective carbons. For heptane, the condensed structural formula is written as CH3(CH2)5CH3.

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes are characterized by their relatively low reactivity and are commonly found in natural gas and petroleum.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are grouped together, making it easier to visualize the structure of larger molecules. For example, heptane can be represented as CH3(CH2)5CH3.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it particularly useful for visualizing cycloalkanes and other cyclic compounds.
