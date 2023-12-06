Textbook Question
A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. propanal
b. ethanol
c. ethyl methyl ether
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>