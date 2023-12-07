Oxidation of Alcohols

Oxidation of alcohols refers to the chemical process where alcohols are converted into carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones, by the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. In this case, when compound X is oxidized, it forms compound Z (C₃H₆O), which is a ketone. The fact that compound Z cannot be oxidized further indicates that it is a stable product, typically characteristic of ketones.