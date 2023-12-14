Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the aldehydes and ketones that have the formula C5H10O. (12.3)
Compound A is a primary alcohol whose formula is C3H8O. When compound A is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound B (C3H6). When compound A is oxidized, compound C (C3H6O) forms. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds A, B, and C.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of compound A. Since compound A is a primary alcohol with the formula C₃H₈O, it must have a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a primary carbon. The possible structure is CH₃CH₂CH₂OH (1-propanol).
Step 2: Determine the product of dehydration (compound B). When a primary alcohol like 1-propanol is heated with a strong acid, it undergoes a dehydration reaction, losing a water molecule. This forms an alkene. The double bond can form between the first and second carbons, resulting in CH₂=CHCH₃ (propene).
Step 3: Determine the product of oxidation (compound C). When a primary alcohol like 1-propanol is oxidized, it forms an aldehyde. The hydroxyl group (-OH) is converted into a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of the chain. This results in CH₃CH₂CHO (propanal).
Step 4: Write the IUPAC names for the compounds. Compound A is 1-propanol, compound B is propene, and compound C is propanal.
Step 5: Summarize the condensed structural formulas and IUPAC names: Compound A: CH₃CH₂CH₂OH (1-propanol), Compound B: CH₂=CHCH₃ (propene), Compound C: CH₃CH₂CHO (propanal).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Alcohols and Their Properties
Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups. In this case, compound A is a primary alcohol, meaning the hydroxyl group is attached to a carbon atom that is connected to only one other carbon. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alcohols is essential for predicting their behavior during dehydration and oxidation reactions.
Alcohol Classification Concept 2
Dehydration Reaction
Dehydration is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of water (H₂O) from a compound. In the context of compound A, heating it with a strong acid facilitates the elimination of a water molecule, resulting in the formation of compound B, an alkene. This reaction is crucial for understanding how alcohols can convert to alkenes through the loss of water.
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1
Oxidation of Alcohols
Oxidation refers to the process where a substance loses electrons, often involving the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. When compound A is oxidized, it transforms into compound C, which is an aldehyde in this case. Recognizing the oxidation states and the resulting functional groups is vital for determining the structure and IUPAC naming of the products formed from alcohols.
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1
