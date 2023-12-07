Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 21c

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
c. butyl methyl ketone

1
Step 1: Understand the name 'butyl methyl ketone'. It indicates a ketone functional group (C=O) with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon: a butyl group (C4H9) and a methyl group (CH3).
Step 2: Recall that a ketone has the general structure R-C(=O)-R', where R and R' are alkyl groups. In this case, R is the butyl group, and R' is the methyl group.
Step 3: Determine the structure of the butyl group. A butyl group consists of four carbon atoms. It can be written as CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2- when in a straight chain (n-butyl).
Step 4: Combine the butyl group and the methyl group around the carbonyl (C=O) center. The condensed structural formula will place the carbonyl group between the butyl and methyl groups.
Step 5: Write the condensed structural formula for butyl methyl ketone as CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2-C(=O)-CH3, ensuring the carbonyl group is correctly positioned between the two alkyl groups.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of butyl methyl ketone, the ketone functional group (C=O) is crucial as it defines the compound's reactivity and properties, distinguishing it from other types of organic compounds.
IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. For butyl methyl ketone, the name indicates the presence of a butyl group and a methyl ketone, which helps in understanding the molecular structure and aids in drawing its condensed structural formula accurately.
