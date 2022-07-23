Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 34a
Chapter 12, Problem 34a

Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. ethyl propyl ketone

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in ethyl propyl ketone. It contains a ketone group (C=O), which is a carbonyl group bonded to two alkyl groups: ethyl (CH3CH2-) and propyl (CH3CH2CH2-).
Understand the reduction process. When a ketone is reduced by hydrogen (H2) in the presence of a nickel catalyst, the carbonyl group (C=O) is converted into a hydroxyl group (-OH), forming an alcohol.
Determine the location of the carbonyl group in ethyl propyl ketone. The ketone group is located on the second carbon of the propyl chain, making the compound 2-pentanone.
Replace the carbonyl group (C=O) with a hydroxyl group (-OH) at the same position (second carbon of the propyl chain). This forms the alcohol corresponding to 2-pentanone, which is 2-pentanol.
Write the condensed structural formula for the alcohol. The structure will be CH3CH2CHOHCH2CH3, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to the second carbon of the pentane chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Reaction

A reduction reaction involves the gain of electrons or hydrogen by a molecule, often resulting in the conversion of a carbonyl group (C=O) to an alcohol (C-OH). In this context, the reduction of ethyl propyl ketone will yield an alcohol by adding hydrogen across the carbonyl bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:38
Reduction Reactions Concept 1

Nickel Catalyst

A nickel catalyst is a substance that accelerates the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In hydrogenation reactions, nickel is commonly used to facilitate the addition of hydrogen to unsaturated compounds, such as ketones, making it essential for the reduction of ethyl propyl ketone to its corresponding alcohol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:57
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones Concept 2

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view of the molecule, indicating how atoms are grouped together, which is crucial for identifying the resulting alcohol from the reduction of ethyl propyl ketone.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:

a. butyraldehyde

747
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:

c. hexanal

780
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:

d. 2-methyl-3-pentanone

811
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:

c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone

867
views
Textbook Question

Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown.

b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?

1275
views
Textbook Question

Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.

a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?

1208
views