Aldehyde to Alcohol Conversion

The conversion of an aldehyde to an alcohol is a common transformation in organic chemistry. Aldehydes, characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain, can be reduced to primary alcohols. In the case of butyraldehyde, the reduction process will yield butanol, where the carbonyl group is replaced by a hydroxyl group (–OH), resulting in a functional change from an aldehyde to an alcohol.