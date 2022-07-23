Textbook Question
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
b. 4-chloro-2-pentanone
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
c. butyl methyl ketone
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
d. 3-methylpentanal