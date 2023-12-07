Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 55c
Chapter 12, Problem 55c

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following: (12.3)
c. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents are assigned the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Use the appropriate prefixes (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl) to describe these groups.
Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. List the substituents in alphabetical order, and use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers. If there are multiple identical substituents, use prefixes such as di-, tri-, or tetra-.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation and formatting. Double-check the numbering to confirm that the substituents are assigned the lowest possible numbers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the compound, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They play a crucial role in determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is vital for correctly identifying and naming compounds according to IUPAC rules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, showing how atoms are arranged and bonded in a molecule. This can include various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. A clear understanding of structural representation is necessary to derive the correct IUPAC name, as the name reflects the molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
