Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 45b
Problem 45b
Chapter 13, Problem 45b

Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions: 
a. ordinary table sugar

Understand the problem: The question asks us to identify the disaccharide commonly referred to as 'ordinary table sugar.' Disaccharides are carbohydrates composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a glycosidic bond.
Recall the common disaccharides: The most well-known disaccharides are sucrose, lactose, and maltose. Each has a specific composition and function.
Focus on sucrose: Sucrose is the disaccharide commonly known as table sugar. It is composed of one glucose molecule and one fructose molecule linked by an α(1→2) glycosidic bond.
Relate to everyday use: Sucrose is widely used as a sweetener in households and food products, making it the most likely candidate for 'ordinary table sugar.'
Confirm the answer: Based on its composition and common usage, the disaccharide that fits the description of 'ordinary table sugar' is sucrose.

Disaccharides

Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed by the combination of two monosaccharides through a glycosidic bond. They serve as important energy sources in biological systems. Common examples include sucrose, lactose, and maltose, each composed of different monosaccharide units.
Sucrose

Sucrose is a specific type of disaccharide commonly known as table sugar. It is composed of one glucose molecule and one fructose molecule. Sucrose is widely used as a sweetener in food and beverages and is naturally found in many plants, particularly in sugarcane and sugar beets.
Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that links monosaccharides together to form disaccharides and polysaccharides. This bond is formed through a dehydration reaction, where a water molecule is released. The nature of the glycosidic bond can affect the properties and digestibility of the resulting carbohydrate.
