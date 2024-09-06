Textbook Question
Identify a monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. found in high blood levels in diabetes
What are the kind and number of atoms in the ring portion of the Haworth structure of glucose?
Draw the Haworth structures for α- and ß-D-glucose.
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-xylose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-mannose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-arabinose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?