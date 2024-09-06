Step 1: Understand the difference between α (alpha) and ß (beta) isomers. These terms are used to describe the orientation of the hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the anomeric carbon in cyclic forms of carbohydrates. In the α-isomer, the -OH group on the anomeric carbon is on the opposite side of the ring relative to the CH₂OH group. In the ß-isomer, the -OH group is on the same side as the CH₂OH group.