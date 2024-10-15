Textbook Question
D-Fructose is the sweetest monosaccharide. How does the Fischer projection of D-fructose differ from that of D-glucose?
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. is also called blood sugar
Identify a monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. found in high blood levels in diabetes
Draw the Haworth structures for α- and ß-D-glucose.
Identify each of the following as the α or ß isomer:
a.
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-xylose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?