Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.13 Carbohydrates Problem 30a
Chapter 13, Problem 30a

Identify a monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. found in high blood levels in diabetes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'monosaccharide': A monosaccharide is the simplest form of carbohydrate, consisting of a single sugar molecule. Examples include glucose, fructose, and galactose.
Recognize the context of the problem: The question refers to a monosaccharide associated with high blood levels in diabetes. Diabetes is a condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels.
Recall the primary sugar monitored in diabetes: The monosaccharide most commonly associated with blood sugar levels is glucose. It is the main energy source for the body and is regulated by insulin.
Connect the description to the monosaccharide: High blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia) are a hallmark of diabetes, making glucose the monosaccharide that fits this description.
Conclude the identification: Based on the information, the monosaccharide that fits the description of being found in high blood levels in diabetes is glucose.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration: 2m
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar molecules. They serve as the building blocks for more complex carbohydrates and are crucial for energy production in living organisms. Common examples include glucose, fructose, and galactose, each with distinct roles in metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:55
Reduction of Monosaccharides Example 1

Glucose and Diabetes

Glucose is a primary monosaccharide that is often found in elevated levels in individuals with diabetes. In this condition, the body's ability to regulate blood sugar is impaired, leading to hyperglycemia. Understanding the relationship between glucose levels and diabetes is essential for managing the disease and preventing complications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:07
Total Energy From Glucose Concept 1

Blood Sugar Regulation

Blood sugar regulation involves the processes by which the body maintains optimal glucose levels in the bloodstream. Hormones like insulin and glucagon play key roles in this regulation. Disruptions in these processes can lead to conditions such as diabetes, highlighting the importance of understanding how monosaccharides like glucose are managed in the body.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Ketoses as Reducing Sugars Example 2
