An infant with galactosemia can utilize D-glucose in milk but not d-galactose. How does the Fischer projection of D-galactose differ from that of D-glucose?
D-Fructose is the sweetest monosaccharide. How does the Fischer projection of D-fructose differ from that of D-glucose?
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. is also called blood sugar
What are the kind and number of atoms in the ring portion of the Haworth structure of glucose?
Draw the Haworth structures for α- and ß-D-glucose.
Identify each of the following as the α or ß isomer:
