Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 64a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
a. Condensed structural formula showing ester reaction with sodium hydroxide and heat, indicating saponification process.

1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. For example, determine if it is an addition, substitution, elimination, or oxidation-reduction reaction. This will guide how the reactants transform into products.
Analyze the structure of the reactant provided in the image. Break it down into its functional groups and bonding patterns to understand how it might react.
Determine the reagents or conditions (if provided) that influence the reaction. For example, acidic or basic conditions, heat, or specific catalysts can dictate the reaction pathway.
Predict the products based on the reaction type and the structure of the reactant. For a condensed structural formula, write the product in a compact form showing all atoms and their connectivity. For a line-angle formula, represent the product using lines for bonds and vertices for carbon atoms, omitting hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons.
Double-check the products to ensure they follow the rules of chemical bonding and valency. Verify that the number of atoms is conserved and that the products are consistent with the reaction mechanism.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms and focusing on the connectivity of the carbon skeleton, making it particularly useful for larger molecules.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Chemical Reaction Products

Chemical reaction products are the substances that result from a chemical reaction, formed when reactants undergo a transformation. Understanding the products of a reaction is crucial for predicting the outcome of chemical processes, and drawing their structures helps in visualizing the changes that occur at the molecular level.
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
