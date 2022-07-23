Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 67b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclohexylamine

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of cyclohexylamine. Cyclohexylamine is a compound where an amine group (-NH₂) is attached to a cyclohexane ring. Cyclohexane is a six-membered carbon ring with single bonds between the carbons.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the cyclohexane ring. Represent the six carbon atoms in a hexagonal shape, with each vertex of the hexagon representing a carbon atom.
Step 3: Add the amine group (-NH₂) to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclohexane ring. This is the functional group of the molecule and defines it as an amine.
Step 4: For the condensed structural formula, write the cyclohexane ring as 'C₆H₁₁' (since one hydrogen is replaced by the amine group) and attach the amine group as '-NH₂'. The condensed formula would be written as C₆H₁₁NH₂.
Step 5: For the line-angle formula, represent the cyclohexane ring as a simple hexagon. Then, draw a line extending from one vertex of the hexagon to represent the bond to the -NH₂ group. The -NH₂ group can be explicitly labeled at the end of the line.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure. They can be either saturated, with single bonds only, or unsaturated, containing double or triple bonds. Understanding the nature of cyclic compounds is essential for drawing their structural formulas, as the arrangement of atoms in a ring affects the compound's properties and reactivity.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules. In this format, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, making it easier to visualize and communicate the arrangement of atoms in cyclic compounds like cyclohexylamine.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical properties and reactions of those molecules. In the case of cyclohexylamine, the amine group (-NH2) is the functional group that characterizes its behavior and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for understanding the properties of organic compounds and for accurately representing them in structural formulas.
