Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
a.
a.
b.
b.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for propyl acetate.
b. Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of propyl acetate.
d. Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.