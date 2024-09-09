Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 77a
Chapter 14, Problem 77a

Draw the line-angle formula and write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
a. A carboxylic acid that has the formula C6H12O2, with no substituents

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a carboxylic acid. A carboxylic acid contains a functional group (-COOH) attached to a carbon chain. The formula C6H12O2 indicates that the molecule has six carbons, twelve hydrogens, and two oxygens, one of which is part of the carboxylic acid group.
Step 2: Determine the parent chain. Since there are six carbons in the molecule, the parent chain will be hexane. The carboxylic acid group is always assigned position 1 in the chain, as it is the highest priority functional group.
Step 3: Confirm that there are no substituents. The problem specifies that the carboxylic acid has no substituents, meaning the structure is a straight chain with no branches or additional functional groups.
Step 4: Draw the line-angle formula. Represent the six-carbon chain as a zigzag line, with the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) attached to the end of the chain. Ensure the correct number of hydrogens is added to each carbon to satisfy the valency of carbon (four bonds per carbon atom).
Step 5: Write the IUPAC name. The name of the compound is derived from the parent chain (hexane) and the carboxylic acid functional group. The IUPAC name for this compound is hexanoic acid.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules. In this representation, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. Hydrogen atoms are typically omitted for carbon atoms, as they are assumed to have enough hydrogens to satisfy carbon's tetravalency. This method allows for a clearer visualization of the molecular structure, especially for larger compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Carboxylic Acid

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). This functional group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). Carboxylic acids are known for their acidic properties and are commonly found in various natural substances, such as vinegar (acetic acid) and citric acid. The IUPAC naming convention for carboxylic acids involves identifying the longest carbon chain containing the carboxyl group and adding the suffix '-oic acid.'
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:09
Carboxylic Acid Reactions Example 1

IUPAC Naming Conventions

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides systematic rules for naming chemical compounds. For organic compounds, the name is derived from the longest continuous carbon chain, with functional groups and substituents indicated by prefixes and suffixes. The position of substituents is specified by numbering the carbon chain, ensuring that the lowest possible numbers are assigned. This standardized naming system allows chemists to communicate the structure of compounds clearly and unambiguously.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:35
IUPAC Rules for Naming Ethers Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:

a.

580
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:

b.

428
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:

b.

488
views
Textbook Question

Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.

<IMAGE>

a. Draw the condensed structural formula for propyl acetate.

520
views
Textbook Question

Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.

b. Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of propyl acetate.

41
views
Textbook Question

Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.

d. Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.

40
views