14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Naming Ethers
concept
Rules for Naming Ethers
example
Naming Ethers Example 1
ProblemProblem
Provide the name for the following ether.
A
tert-butyl pentyl ether
B
sec-butyl pentyl ether
C
sec-butyl pentanoate
D
pentyl sec-butyl ether
ProblemProblem
Which structure represents isobutyl propyl ether?
A
B
C
D
concept
IUPAC Rules for Naming Ethers
example
IUPAC Rules for Naming Ethers Example 2
ProblemProblem
Provide both the common and IUPAC name for the following ether.
A
dipropyl ether; 1-propoxypropane
B
dibutyl ether; 1-butoxybutane
C
dipropyl ether; 2-propoxypropane
D
dibutyl ether; 2-butoxybutane
ProblemProblem
What is the IUPAC name of isobutyl propyl ether?
A
2-methyl-1-propoxypropane
B
2-methyl-1-propanepropoxy
C
3-methyl-1-propoxybutane
D
2-dimethyl-1-propoxyethane
ProblemProblem
Which structure represents isobutoxycyclohexane?
A
B
C
D
- Name the following compounds:a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>c. <IMAGE>
- Name all unbranched ether and alcohol isomers with formula C5H12O and write their structural formulas.
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene
- What is the structural relationship between a thiol and an alcohol?
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
- Name the following compounds:c. <IMAGE>d. <IMAGE>
- Draw the structural formulas of the following compounds:2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane
- Give the common name for each of the following:a. CH₃−CH₂−CH₂−O−CH₂−CH₂−CH₃
- Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:b. cyclobuty...
- Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:c. 1-propane...
- Give the common name for each of the following:a. CH₃−CH₂−O−CH₂−CH₂−CH₃
- Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:b. cycloprop...
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following: (12.1)c. methyl propyl ether