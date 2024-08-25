Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid
Identify the compound in each group that is most soluble in water. Explain.
b. pentane, 1-hexanol, propanoic acid
Identify the compound in each group that is most soluble in water. Explain.
b. ethanoic acid (acetic acid), hexanoic acid, octanoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the dissociation of each of the following carboxylic acids in water:
b. butanoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of each of the following carboxylic acids with NaOH:
c. benzoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of each of the following carboxylic acids with KOH:
b. 2-methylbutanoic acid